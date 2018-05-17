DDR (DDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DDR (NYSE: DDR):

5/8/2018 – DDR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of DDR outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Moreover, in first-quarter 2018, DDR reported better-than-expected results with respect to operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share, delivering a positive surprise of 13.04%. Results were driven by robust growth in same-store net operating income (NOI) and leasing spreads. The company is also making progress with the spin-off of Retail Value Inc. (RVI). This is expected to streamline the company’s portfolio. Moreover, DDR is now?? shifting its focus from deleveraging to redevelopment strategy aimed at retenanting and densification of its properties. However, continued asset dispositions are expected to have a dilutive impact on near-term earnings. Further, amid the choppy retail real estate environment, shift in customers’ shopping preferences toward online purchases remains a concern for this retail REIT.”

5/2/2018 – DDR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2018 – DDR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – DDR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

4/25/2018 – DDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $7.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – DDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – DDR was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – DDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – DDR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of DDR Corp. underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised downward in a month’s time. Notably, in December 2017, the company announced the decision to spin-off a portfolio of 50 assets into a separate public-traded REIT to be named Retail Value Inc. (RVI). This move will help streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets. However, the choppy retail real estate environment is anticipated to limit demand for space in the near term, thanks to the shift in customers’ shopping preferences toward online purchases. Also, aggressive asset disposition is expected to have a dilutive effect on earnings. Interest rate hike adds to its woes.”

3/20/2018 – DDR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of DDR Corp. underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised downward in a month’s time. Notably, in December 2017, the company announced the decision to spin-off a portfolio of 50 assets into a separate public-traded REIT to be named Retail Value Inc. (RVI). This move will help streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets. Further, aggressive capital-recycling program is expected to drive its growth over the long term. However, the choppy retail real estate environment is anticipated to limit demand for space in the near term, thanks to the shift in customers’ shopping preferences toward online purchases. Also, aggressive asset disposition is expected to have a dilutive effect on earnings. Interest rate hike adds to its woes.”

DDR opened at $7.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. DDR Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Shares of DDR are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 18th.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). DDR had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. DDR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DDR Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto bought 1,351,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at $382,405,981.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,603,675 shares of company stock worth $63,623,303. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

