David D. O’toole Buys 2,000 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.53, reaching $16.74, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $17.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

