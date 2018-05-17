David D. O’toole Buys 2,000 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.53, reaching $16.74, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $17.60.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.