DarioHealth (DRIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 474.94% and a negative net margin of 374.45%.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.02% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

