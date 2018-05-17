Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $295,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

