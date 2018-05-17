Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $86,240.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $88,310.00.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 13,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 20,599.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,208,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LivaNova by 149.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 537,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

