Daniel J. Levin Sells 80,000 Shares of Box (BOX) Stock

Box (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $158,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX traded up $0.03, hitting $27.68, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.12. Box has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Box will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,204,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 268,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,116,000 after acquiring an additional 616,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,851,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,203,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,660,000 after acquiring an additional 454,700 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

