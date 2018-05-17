Daimler (DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. 17,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.10%. equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

