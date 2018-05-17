Daimler (DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €73.00 ($86.90) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. equinet set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($86.90) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS set a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.22 ($89.54).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler opened at €67.16 ($79.95) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Daimler has a one year low of €59.01 ($70.25) and a one year high of €76.36 ($90.90).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.