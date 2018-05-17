D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,167 Shares of Stericycle (SRCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,821,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,840,000 after buying an additional 922,641 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2,001.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 71,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 68,542 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stericycle to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

