D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management opened at $10.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $512.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

