Cytosorbents (CTSO) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $9.90

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 21872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $64,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,954 shares of company stock valued at $443,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 99,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

