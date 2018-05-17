CYBG (CYBG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CYBG (LON: CYBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2018 – CYBG had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase.

5/15/2018 – CYBG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/8/2018 – CYBG had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/8/2018 – CYBG had its price target raised by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 304 ($4.12) to GBX 318 ($4.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – CYBG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on the stock.

4/19/2018 – CYBG had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 264 ($3.58) to GBX 248 ($3.36). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – CYBG had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($5.09) to GBX 350 ($4.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – CYBG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 304 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

4/5/2018 – CYBG had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 330 ($4.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – CYBG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – CYBG had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 281 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CYBG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 302 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,253,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. CYBG plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.63).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

