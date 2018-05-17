CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of CyberOptics worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CYBE opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of 128.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.28. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 1.81%. research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

