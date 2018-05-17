CyberArk (CYBR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberArk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of CyberArk in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS raised shares of CyberArk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of CyberArk opened at $58.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.03. CyberArk has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $58.96.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.32 million. CyberArk had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. CyberArk’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CyberArk will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 213,302 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk by 12.0% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,071,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk during the first quarter worth $47,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

