CV Sciences (CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of CVSI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.12.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceutical and Consumer Products. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat a range of medical conditions.

