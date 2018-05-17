Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holdings Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.49% of Customers Bancorp worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.2% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $36,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $350,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $432,522 in the last 90 days. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp opened at $29.31 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

