CURO Group (CURO) Trading 6.1% Higher

CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.61. 840,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 183,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CURO Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,446,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.