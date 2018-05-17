CTS (CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 1142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. AXA purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 73.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

