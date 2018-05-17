Ctrip (CTRP) Holdings Reduced by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Ctrip makes up approximately 3.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ctrip were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ctrip by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124,072 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ctrip by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ctrip by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ctrip in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ctrip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,181,000 after purchasing an additional 164,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ctrip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

CTRP stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Ctrip has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.