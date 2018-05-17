Crypto Trading Down 31.2% This Week (CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Crypto has a market capitalization of $97,733.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,068.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.20 or 0.08235990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.69 or 0.14640600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.01630670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.02404320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00206519 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.03888760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00653285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Crypto Coin Profile

Crypto (CRYPTO:CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto . The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.