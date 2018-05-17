Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00011449 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $73.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00712527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012195 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00156038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00084056 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,983,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,706,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.io

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

