CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $17.25

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 2810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. ValuEngine cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $631.06 million, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a PEG ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.20.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $552.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,137.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

