Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4571447229903 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cross Country Healthcare traded up $0.08, reaching $12.11, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 10,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, COO William J. Burns bought 2,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,985.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,450. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

