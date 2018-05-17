Crombie REIT (CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie REIT (TSE:CRR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crombie REIT from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Crombie REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crombie REIT from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.41. 86,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

