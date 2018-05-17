Critical Survey: FreightCar America (RAIL) and Trinity Industries (TRN)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FreightCar America alerts:

88.9% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of FreightCar America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FreightCar America and Trinity Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 4 0 0 2.00 Trinity Industries 3 2 8 0 2.38

FreightCar America currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.41%. Trinity Industries has a consensus price target of $35.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Trinity Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than FreightCar America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FreightCar America and Trinity Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $409.47 million 0.47 -$22.56 million ($1.16) -13.39 Trinity Industries $3.66 billion 1.46 $702.50 million $1.52 23.52

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than FreightCar America. FreightCar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FreightCar America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FreightCar America pays out -15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trinity Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Trinity Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FreightCar America and Trinity Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -8.39% -9.65% -7.31% Trinity Industries 19.26% 5.28% 2.55%

Risk & Volatility

FreightCar America has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Industries has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats FreightCar America on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers and gondola railcars, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company leases freight cars; refurbishes and rebuilds railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The company's Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 88,590 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; and manufacturers of masonry products. The company's Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides various dry cargo barges, such as deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.