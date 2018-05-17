Critical Survey: Axon (AAXN) versus National Presto Industries (NPK)

Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Axon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Axon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axon and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon 0 4 5 0 2.56 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon presently has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.34%. Given Axon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axon is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Axon and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon 3.88% 13.07% 6.62% National Presto Industries 13.56% 12.73% 11.22%

Volatility and Risk

Axon has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axon and National Presto Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon $343.80 million 8.43 $5.20 million $0.27 201.22 National Presto Industries $333.63 million 2.24 $52.95 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon.

Summary

Axon beats National Presto Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines. The company also provides Axon Body 2; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Signal, a technology; and Signal Sidearm, a device compatible with firearm holsters. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com; and Commander, an on-premise application that consolidates customer's digital evidence in one secure location. Further, the company provides Axon Citizen, a mobile application that offers a public safety portal, where community members can submit photos and videos of an incident; Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; and Axon Interview, a recording system designed for the interview room. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; less lethal products and support accessories; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products; and provides training for the use of less lethal products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

