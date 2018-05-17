Critical Review: Urban Edge Properties (UE) & PICO (PICO)

PICO (NASDAQ: PICO) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PICO does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

72.0% of PICO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PICO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PICO and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO -67.55% -1.60% -1.33% Urban Edge Properties 9.78% 3.82% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PICO and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than PICO.

Risk and Volatility

PICO has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PICO and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO $36.28 million 6.92 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 5.69 $67.07 million $1.34 15.16

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than PICO.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats PICO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PICO Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 90 properties totaling 16.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

