Critical Contrast: Scientific Games (SGMS) & Cerner (CERN)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35% Cerner 16.50% 15.80% 11.63%

66.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scientific Games and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cerner 0 8 11 0 2.58

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and Cerner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.77 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -27.02 Cerner $5.14 billion 3.87 $866.97 million $2.20 27.26

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerner beats Scientific Games on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as EHR agnostic platform, CareAware, that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

