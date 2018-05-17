Critical Comparison: XPO Logistics (XPO) & Yatra (YTRA)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and Yatra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 1 16 0 2.94 Yatra 0 0 5 0 3.00

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $104.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Yatra has a consensus price target of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 97.80%. Given Yatra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and Yatra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.83 $340.20 million $1.95 54.28 Yatra $144.39 million 1.46 -$91.18 million ($1.03) -7.05

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra. Yatra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Yatra shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Yatra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.34% 7.95% 2.38% Yatra -38.96% -363.93% -25.67%

Volatility & Risk

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Yatra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions. Its freight brokerage operations encompass truck brokerage globally, as well as intermodal, drayage and expedite services in North America. In Logistics segment, it provides warehousing and distribution solutions, such as factory support, aftermarket support, integrated manufacturing, packaging, labeling and transportation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had more than 10,000 independent owner operators under contract to provide drayage, expedite, last mile and LTL services to its customers.

About Yatra

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

