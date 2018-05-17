Critical Comparison: Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) vs. Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 66.28% 9.87% 5.70%

Special Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Special Opportunities Fund 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gladstone Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Special Opportunities Fund currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 36.24%. Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Special Opportunities Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Special Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Special Opportunities Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $39.23 million 6.32 $17.18 million $0.84 10.96

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Special Opportunities Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Special Opportunities Fund has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Special Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Special Opportunities Fund.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The Company is focused on investing in lower middle-market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.