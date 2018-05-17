Critical Comparison: KEMET (KEM) versus Mercury Systems (MRCY)

KEMET (NYSE: KEM) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KEMET and Mercury Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercury Systems 1 2 3 0 2.33

KEMET presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.24%. Mercury Systems has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than KEMET.

Profitability

This table compares KEMET and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET 28.33% 22.51% 7.54% Mercury Systems 8.68% 6.83% 5.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of KEMET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of KEMET shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KEMET and Mercury Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET $757.79 million 1.58 $47.98 million $0.35 60.51 Mercury Systems $408.59 million 4.16 $24.87 million $0.95 37.09

KEMET has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Systems. Mercury Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KEMET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KEMET has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KEMET beats Mercury Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and electrolytic capacitors; and electro magnetically compatible materials and components, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors. The company offers its products to various industries, including automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace/marine, medical, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

