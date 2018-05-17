Critical Comparison: Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) & Integra lifesciences (IART)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) and Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Integra lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $101.88 million 1.62 -$860,000.00 $0.05 92.00 Integra lifesciences $1.19 billion 4.74 $64.74 million $1.94 33.04

Integra lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience. Integra lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvard Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Integra lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Integra lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Integra lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -3.70% 2.79% 1.75% Integra lifesciences 5.39% 17.90% 6.14%

Risk and Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra lifesciences has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Integra lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integra lifesciences 0 10 4 0 2.29

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.65%. Integra lifesciences has a consensus target price of $58.42, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Integra lifesciences.

Summary

Integra lifesciences beats Harvard Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names. It also designs, develops, and manufactures precision electrophysiology equipment specializing in patch clamp amplifiers, and manual and automated patch clamp systems under the HEKA brand; manufactures tools for electrophysiology and cell biology research consisting of cell chambers, perfusion controllers, temperature controllers, microincubation systems, and bio-sensing systems under the Warner Instruments brand; and designs and develops in vivo neural interface systems under the TBSI brand for neuroscience research, primarily in the fields of electrophysiology, psychology, neurology, and pharmacology. In addition, the company is involved in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment under the Multi-Channel Systems brand; and physiologic monitoring focused on delivering preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

