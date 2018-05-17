CRH (CRH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE:CRH opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $142,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $217,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

