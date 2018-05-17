Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Takes $880,000 Position in iQIYI (IQ)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. iQIYI accounts for about 0.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of iQIYI opened at $20.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.86 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

