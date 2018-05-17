Cree (CREE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cree earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the LED producer an impact score of 45.8524303976643 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cree opened at $43.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cree has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 231.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt sold 7,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $275,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

