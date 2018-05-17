Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ternium (TX) to Outperform

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $43.00 target price on Ternium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ternium has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,194,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,316 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,932,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,594,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,092,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

