Credit Suisse Group Increases Victrex (VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($37.98) to GBX 2,850 ($38.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,376.80 ($32.24).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,781.35 ($37.73) on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

