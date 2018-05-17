Credit Suisse Group Increases Victrex (VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($37.98) to GBX 2,850 ($38.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,376.80 ($32.24).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,781.35 ($37.73) on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.