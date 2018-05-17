Crane (CR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1% and improved 24.8% year over year. Crane's emerging track record, robust earnings growth profile and cash generation indicate a bright future for the company. Going forward, the company expects to gain from solid organic growth potential, tax cuts and its repositioning initiatives. The Crane Currency buyout will strengthen the company’s foothold in the currency and payments market, and will be accretive to earnings this year itself. However, the company faces a complex and competitive environment, and is vulnerable to adverse trade regulations. Also, Crane’s geographical diversification has exposed it to risks from adverse movements in foreign currencies and uncertain economic conditions in foreign countries it serves.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS raised Crane from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Crane stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Crane has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Crane had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

In other Crane news, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $106,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $1,232,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,465 shares of company stock worth $2,874,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crane by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 419,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

