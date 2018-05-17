CPPGroup Plc (CPP) Insider Purchases £29,562.60 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Mark Hamlin purchased 295,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £29,562.60 ($40,101.19).

Shares of CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. CPPGroup Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.63 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.12 ($0.25).

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides assistance products for the financial services and telecommunications sectors in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Card Rescue, a membership service that gives 24/7 assistance to cancel lost or stolen cards, and sort out replacements; Card Protection to report lost and stolen cards; and Identity Safe that provides assistance services to detect, prevent, and resolve identity fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.