CPI Aero (CVU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of CPI Aero (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CPI Aero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CPI Aero in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $9.90 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,041. CPI Aero has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CPI Aero (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. CPI Aero had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aero by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aero by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aero by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

