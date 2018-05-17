CPFL Energia (CPL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.02

News coverage about CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPFL Energia earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0749851826966 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPFL Energia opened at $11.94 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. CPFL Energia has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This is a positive change from CPFL Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

