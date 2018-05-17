Cowen Initiates Coverage on Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Labs from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.
Shares of Silicon Labs traded down $0.15, reaching $103.75, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 128,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Labs has a 52 week low of $101.80 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.21.
In other Silicon Labs news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of Silicon Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $828,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of Silicon Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $1,422,678 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Labs Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.