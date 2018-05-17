Cowen Group (COWN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cowen Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0000504238049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

COWN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 9,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $463.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. Cowen Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Cowen Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Cowen Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $23.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised Cowen Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Cowen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 888,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,622,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $244,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,875,473.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,950. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen Group

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

