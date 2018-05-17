Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSP. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 373 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.56) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 359 ($4.87) to GBX 379 ($5.14) in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 370 ($5.02) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 228.90 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.80 ($5.06).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.