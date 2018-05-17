Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,420,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,574,386. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

