Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 Index (IWV)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 Index accounts for 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $161.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 52 week low of $161.25 and a 52 week high of $161.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

