Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $47.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $84,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,999. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

