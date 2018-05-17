Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 2,734 Shares of Duke Energy (DUK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $454,703. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

