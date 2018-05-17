Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada opened at $79.16 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $78.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263,862 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,552,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,396,000 after acquiring an additional 109,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,820,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,705 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,559,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,020,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

