CORESTATE Capital (CCAP) PT Set at €66.00 by Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €66.00 ($78.57) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP opened at €46.40 ($55.24) on Tuesday.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.